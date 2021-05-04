World Premiere of Agatha Christie’s The Mysterious Affair at Styles | Austin Playhouse

(AUSTIN, TX)—Austin Playhouse announces the full cast of the World Premiere of Agatha Christie’s The Mysterious Affair at Styles adapted by Producing Artistic Director Lara Toner Haddock as part of the 2020-2021 Ghostlight Season. This hybrid virtual production will run May 21 – June 5, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.

The Mysterious Affair at Styles was Christie’s first published novel and introduced the world to one of her most beloved characters, Belgian Inspector Hercule Poirot. Employing a hybrid method of theatrical filming in the pandemic, actors will be captured using both cinematic and traditional live performance capture approaches. To enhance the experience early purchasers will electronically receive exclusive “clues” designed for this virtual whodunnit.

Previously announced cast: Ben Wolfe as Hercule Poirot; Scott Shipman as Arthur Hastings; Toby Minor as John Cavendish; Lara Toner as Mary Cavendish; Sarah Chong Harmer as Cynthia Murdoch; Sarah Fleming Walker as Evelyn Howard; and Ben Bazán as Alfred Inglethorp.

Additional casting includes Tim Blackwood as Dr. Bauerstein; Robert Deike as Inspector Summerhaye; Joseph Garlock as Lawrence Cavendish; Babs George as Emily Inglethorp; Claire Grasso as Mrs. Raikes; Huck Huckaby as Mr. Wells; Marc Pouhé as Sir Ernest Heavywether; Ken Webster as Inspector Jimmy Japp; and Cyndi Williams as Dorcas.

Directed and adapted by Lara Toner Haddock. Lara previously adapted and directed E.M. Forster’s A Room With a View for production in Austin Playhouse’s 2011-2012 Season. Costumes by Buffy Manners and Diana Huckaby.

The production team also includes Eric Graham asVideographer; Robert S. Fisher as Sound Designer, Mike Toner as Interior Scenic Designer, Sarah Chong Harmer as Production Assistant, and Bernadette Nason as Stage Manager.

This production will be available for online viewing with live Q&As after each performance. Captioning will also be offered.

A radio play “podcast” version of this virtual production will be available in June 2021.

Summer 1916. Poirot is residing in the English countryside as a refugee of World War I. His friend, Arthur Hastings, is recuperating from a war wound at nearby Styles Court. When a murder is committed at Styles, Arthur enlists Poirot to help solve the crime.

View the trailer for The Mysterious Affair of Styles HERE.

Tickets: Pick-Your-Price tickets start at $15 now through May 20; starting at $18 thereafter for Agatha Christie’s The Mysterious Affair at Styles adapted by Lara Toner Haddock. Only one ticket is needed per household/viewing screen. Viewers will receive a private link via email 24 hours before the performance livestreams. The virtual lobby opens five minutes before the performance. Tickets on sale now.

Production Assistant, Sarah Chong Harmer has designed exclusive “clues” that will be electronically sent to early bird ticket buyers.