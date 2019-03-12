Jeremiah Bentley of Texas Mutual Insurance Company joined us in studio today to talk about an upcoming workplace health and safety symposium. Attendees of this free event will get tips on how to make their workplaces healthier and more productive. Whether you’re a safety professional, human resources manager, or a one-person shop, you’ll learn how to keep your employees well and on the job. To learn more visit the Workplace Health and Wellness Symposium event page.

Sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance Company. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.