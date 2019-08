We've been asking for your pet adoption stories for a chance to win a $200 gift card to Wolf Gang Bakery: and we've found our winner! It's Gus, nicknamed "The Happy Dog," by owner Marie Dahmer.

Marie says, "We found Gus online through PetFinders.com. at the end of 2011. He was in San Antonio with a foster family after being picked up off the streets as a young puppy. Maybe that is why he is always so happy. He did have to have some surgery as he might have been kicked at some time and it formed a hematoma in his belly. He has a wonky front leg maybe from the same injury. He is a stubborn terrier but we worked together in training classes for about a year. He earned his AKC certificate as a "Good Canine Citizen." We worked on through classes and then became certified as a Therapy Dog team through Pet Partners of America. Over the next couple of years we participated in Read program at an elementary school and then a few years at a memory care facility in Georgetown. He was so welcomed there as he has a lot of tricks which pleased the members there so much. He is such an incredible dog."