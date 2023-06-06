Marbridge Foundation is a place where adults with intellectual disabilities have opportunities to learn, experience, and achieve a whole new life.

Megan Salyer, the vice president of human resources at Marbridge, joined Studio 512 Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more about opportunities to work there.

Salyer discussed what Marbridge does, the best part about working there, the residents, and more.

What is unique about Marbridge as an employer?

“Marbridge is a nonprofit and not your typical healthcare-related job. We’re less corporate and more like a family-owned business. Culture is extremely important to us and we provide numerous benefits.”

What openings do you currently have and how do you apply?

A: We have everything from CNAs, CMAs, LVNs, dietary specialists, drivers, caretakers, and more. You can see all of our opportunities at Marbridge.org/Careers or by calling 512-282-1144.

To learn more about working at Marbridge, go to Marbridge.org.

