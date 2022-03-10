Working Out With No Results? Try These Tips From Kim Eagle With Earn That Body

Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to make sure we’re seeing results in the gym! She says, “Do you ever feel like you workout so hard and eat pretty well, but your body never changes? Often the change you are looking for is that lean looking muscle tone. And let me tell you something: not only does it look great, but it also benefits your body!

“More muscle means that you will actually burn more calories in your day. It increases your metabolism and we all want that as we get older.

“When I decided I wanted to get super fit over 15 years ago, I realized fast that these were the things I was doing WRONG when it came to putting on muscle:

I didn’t lift heavy enough weights. I use to rush through sets and not go slow in the reps. I was inconsistent with strength training. I was not eating enough calories. I was not getting in enough protein.

“Here is what I started doing and got great results! If you are trying to put on muscle, try these tips:

LIFT HEAVY: If you can do more than 8-10 reps of an exercise in each set, get a heavier weights! SLOW DOWN: If you strength train SLOWLY you are more likely to tax the muscle. When you go fast, you are using more momentum. 3 TIMES/WEEK: If you really want to put on muscle, 3x/week (full body workouts) is KEY! But the other days should be cardio. MORE CALORIES: It’s possible that if you have been eating too few calories, not only are you likely struggling to lose weight..but your body also does not have enough energy to build muscle. MORE PROTEIN: Simple reality…your body needs PROTEIN to put on muscle. CONSTANT CHANGE: You need to shock your muscles with new moves/workouts all the time to get change in your body! The new STRONG BODY CHALLENGE will help you do just that!”

Kim wants people to have healthy, sustainable weight loss. Sign up for 5 weeks of virtual tutorials that will help you get stronger and more fit. The 5 Week Earn That Body Program that includes personalized nutrition and a full workout program! To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.