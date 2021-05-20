Working Out At Home? Austin Retina Associates Treats Exercise Band Eye Injuries

Ryan Young, M.D. spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry about exercise band eye injuries. He is a board-certified ophthalmologist and fellowship-trained retina surgeon at Austin Retina Associates.

Why are exercise band injuries on the rise during the pandemic? What kind of retina injuries can occur from exercise bands?

“More people are working out at home during the pandemic and resistance bands are a popular choice for at-home workouts. Injuries can range from uveitis (red, swollen), vitreous hemorrhage (bleeding at the back of the eye), or even a retina tear or detachment.”

What is a retina tear and/or detachment? What are the symptoms?

“The retina is the inner lining of the eye — it is the thin, light-sensitive tissue that generates vision. Tears can form in the retina, creating a risk of retinal detachment and severe loss of vision. Sudden onset of black spots or ‘floaters’ in the affected eye. This can have the appearance of someone shaking pepper in your vision. Flashes of light (photopsia) are another common symptom.”

How do you diagnose and treat a retina tear or detachment?

“If experience symptoms, you need to see a retina specialist right away for an exam. Some tears don’t require treatment, others are typically treated with office-based procedures, such as laser therapy or a procedure using a frozen probe (cryoretinopexy). Retina detachments require surgical intervention.”

