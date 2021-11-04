Workers’ Compensation Insurance: How DC Law Can Help You When Injured On The Job

Dan Christensen of DC Law joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about injuries on the job, what to do when hurt, how Workers’ Compensation Insurance works in the state of Texas, and why filing a claim and calling a personal injury lawyer is important.

