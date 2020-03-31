Work From Home Successfully With Tips From Breaking The Glass

Millions of us are starting something new…working from home! We spoke with a local company that’s going to help us get started on the right foot. Ruthie Hanna is the Community Manager for Breaking The Glass, a company founded by recruiters in Texas to tackle gender disparity challenges in the tech industry through community programs, professional development and networking for women in tech and their allies.

The team at Breaking The Glass is thrilled to launch their webinar on “So You’re New to Remote Work? Tips & Tricks” on April 1st at 2 p.m.

Breaking The Glass has assembled a panel of experts to help you manage your new work style. Whether you plan to return to the office or continue to work from home, join us to learn some tips & tricks about creating a productive and healthy work from home experience. Panel discussion followed by Q & A.

Space is limited/ Register and log on early April 1st to guarantee your spot!

Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_3V-GyNf0SjCrfqUGcvpHAA