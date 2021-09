The 7th Annual Bras 4A Cause event happening on Wednesday, September 29th at 6pm. Local companies that support the real estate industry elaborately decorate themed bras to be modeled by males First Responders in a live auction. Money from the live bra auction goes directly to Breast Cancer Resource Center.

Tickets are on sale now. Each ticket includes entrance to the event, BBQ Dinner, Cash Bar, networking, and entertaining live auction. To purchase a ticket click here.