Woman Crush Wednesday With Conscious Goods And Cru Bom Chocolate

It’s Woman Crush Wednesday and we’re highlighting two local ladies who just happen to make a few of our favorite things…KC McDaniel of Conscious Goods and Christina Hedrick from Cru Bom Raw Chocolates shared some of their items and told us all about an upcoming Valentine’s Day pop up shop happening February 9 from 1-5pm.

To learn more about the different products at Conscious Goods and where to find them, visit their website at ConsciousGoods.com.



For more information on Cru Bom Raw Chocolate you can visit their website at CruBom.com.