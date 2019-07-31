Woman Crush Wednesday: The Sage Soul

It’s time for our Woman Crush Wednesday! Not only is Sarah Hodge a powerhouse, but she’s paying it forward by supporting local female artisans, too. She owns The Sage Soul, a gift shop airstream trailer.

Sarah believes it’s vital for women to support other women. And she’s got some exciting updates:

*The launch of her brand-new website where you can shop ALL the artists in her store from the comfort of your couch or favorite coffee shop.

*Do you want to sell with Sarah? She’s accepting new artists! She has a new application process on her website for both Austin and US creators.

*Sarah also offers advice to other entrepreneurs. Do you want to open a mobile boutique? Get in touch with her!

*The Sage Soul’s traveling location hits the road in September. Catch them all over Central Texas from September to December.

*Mark September 7th on your calender! That’s the kick-off party for all the female-owned mobile boutiques of The Picnic.

See everything Sarah offers — and get the stories behind the artisans — at The Sage Soul’s location on Barton Springs Road. For more information, go to www.thesagesoul.com, or check them out on social media, www.instagram.com/thesagesoulatx.