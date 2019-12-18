Woman Crush Wednesday: Swoovy Founder Brooke Waupsh

It’s Woman Crush Wednesday and this is a fun one! Brooke Waupsh, founder of Swoovy, stopped by to tell us about her new dating app that’s getting rave reviews.

Swoovy dates to do over the holiday will include:

Fleece cutting for beds for Emancipate. Austin Creative Reuse – demonstrating the sorting of used art materials while talking about the impact of this organization. Distribute gifts to children for Angel Tree – wrapping a few boxes while discussing holiday-specific volunteer events, like this one, for Salvation Army.

Swoovy is out to improve the online dating scene while helping out our communities! To learn more about how it works, and to create a profile, go to www.Swoovy.com, or find them on social media @GetSwoovy.