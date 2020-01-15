Woman Crush Wednesday: Sierra Bailey, Doers Shakers Makers

If you’re having a bit of trouble sticking to those New Year’s resolutions, we can help you set some goals. Our friend Sierra Bailey from Doers Shakers Makers stopped by to teach us a few tips.

Doers Shakers Makers is the weekly podcast and community for talented, tiny business owners who are entrepreneurial-minded. Everyone is encouraged to join the free Facebook group for accountability and encouragement in having the business and life you want.

Sierra says, “I started this work after experiencing burnout in the business that I began and built for 15 years. I realized that my background as a talented, tiny business owner of a thriving handmade jewelry company, gave me a unique understanding to be able to help those who build businesses or side hustles around their skills.”

To find out more you can check out @MsSierraBailey on social media or visit www.MsSierraBailey.com