Woman Crush Wednesday: Shruti Babu

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month! It’s only fitting that our Woman Crush Wednesday is not only an advocate for breast cancer, but a survivor as well.

Shruti Babu was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago and now she is giving back to others who are going through the same battle she went through.

Follow along with Shruti’s blog, @PajamaMama512, as she now raises awareness — and puts together gift baskets — for people fighting the disease.

Do you have a suggestion for a nomination for our next Woman Crush Wednesday? Send it to us at Studio512@KXAN.com! We’d love to hear from you.