Woman Crush Wednesday: Sheila Hawkins-Bucklew

Studio 512’s July 10th Woman Crush Wednesday honors Sheila Hawkins-Bucklew, who is the founder and CEO of Hawkins Bucklew Jewelry Designs.

Sheila shared information about her jewelry company, what she stands for and the mission behind Showroom 808, her social business enterprise. She brought in samples of her Ethos-Chic™ Statement Jewelry and talked about her recent launch in Macy’s, as well as her brand-new location in NW Austin.

Sheila recently took a trip to Lagos, Nigeria as a Mandela Washington Reciprocal Exchange Fellow. She received an award from the State Department to launch her “Women’s Creative Entrepreneurship Boot Camp,” co-hosted by a Nigerian fashion designer.

Sheila believes in supporting the challenges of women entrepreneurs. Statistics show that only 3% of women-owned businesses scale to 1 million dollars or more; for women of color, the number is only 1%. At Showroom 808, Sheila wants to change the narrative for creative women entrepreneurs by providing a collaborative marketplace to help sustain their companies fostering generational wealth for their families and the community.

Learn more about Sheila, her designs and her organization at hawkinsbucklew.com.

