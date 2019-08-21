Woman Crush Wednesday: Rebecca Meeker

It’s time for Woman Crush Wednesday! Chef and Entrepreneur Rebecca Meeker, has just launched a rebrand of her own delivery service called “Lucky Lime,” and she stopped by Studio 512 to tell us more about it.

LUCKY LIME

Lucky Lime is a healthy food delivery services created by Chef and owner Rebecca Meeker. Lucky Lime delivers ready-to-eat healthy meals to your home or your office in Austin every week. You simply place an order by 5 p.m. Thursday for delivery Monday the following. Meeker and her talented culinary team Executive Chef Carlos Guerra (formerly of Jeffrey’s) and Chef de Cuisine Erica Waksmunski (formerly of La Corsha Hospitality), source the freshest ingredients to create dishes that are inspired by global influences and conscious of impact on the environment. Above all, Lucky Lime is about being happy, inside and out.

Lucky Lime also wholesales meals to small grocery retailers like Thom’s Market and works with companies to offer meals on a large scale in their work environments.

ABOUT REBECCA MEEKER

Chef and Founder Rebecca Meeker worked for 12 years in some of the world’s most prestigious kitchens. After graduating from California Culinary Academy in San Francisco in 2003, she was part of the opening team at L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon in NYC, then the Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joel Robuchon and Salon de Thé in Taipei. She came home to Austin in 2010 to open La Corsha Hospitality Group’s first fine-dining restaurant, Congress, as its Chef de Cuisine. In 2013, Rebecca joined McGuire Moorman Hospitality Group where she oversaw all culinary aspects of the re-opening of the iconic Austin restaurant, Jeffrey’s, and its sister, Josephine House.

In 2017, Rebecca’s training as a certified holistic health coach led her to create Lucky Lime in order to bring world-class, nutritious meals to busy people at work, whether that’s within a big, busy office, a shared workspace, or a coffee shop frequented by freelancers.

Learn more about Lucky Lime’s meal delivery service by going to www.eatluckylime.com, or by giving them a call at (512) 920-4396.

