Woman Crush Wednesday: Meet Cameron Breed From SWBC Mortgage & The Breed Team!

Cameron Breed, Vice President of SWBC Mortgage and Lead for The Breed Team, is one of Austin’s most experienced mortgage lenders. Cameron is a trusted mortgage authority and lending adviser to Austin’s top realtors. Between the ever-evolving Texas real estate market to the current climate concerning COVID-19, The Breed Team is adapting and providing its clients with unique lending solutions to fit their needs.

Cameron was named the highest-ranking female and #18 overall top residential mortgage producers in the Austin area by the Austin Business Journal. Her award-winning career began after

graduation from UT in 1999. Just two years out of college, Cameron was able to purchase her first home. That experience empowered her to educate other first time homebuyers.

With over 21 years of experience in mortgage lending in the Austin market, Cameron’s goal it is to help create a mortgage plan that meets your financial goals and by discussing down payment, monthly payment goals, credit, interest rates, and programs available to make sure you are a confident qualified homebuyer.





In Cameron’s free time, she loves spending time with her children and their new puppy, Penelope.

Health and wellness are super important to her personally and as a mom. She loves

exercising and being outdoors. Her favorite spot in Austin is The Trail Foundation and her favorite date night spot is Clark’s patio.

Learn more about SWBC Mortgage and The Breed Team by giving them a call at 512- 531-1805 and make sure you give them a follow on Instagram @TheBreedTeam.

Check Out Cameron’s Tips For Financing Your First Home:

Ensure when discussing your mortgage payment with your lender you include all costs; property taxes, mortgage insurance premiums, homeowners insurance, homeowner’s association dues (if applicable) in your monthly budgeting

SWBC offers mortgage programs with as little as a 3% down payment. It is a common misconception that a 20% down payment is required.

Ask for referrals! Friends, family, and co-workers are great resources and are happy to share the people who helped them with their home financing.

Get a copy of your current credit report, identify any discrepancies, and reach out to have them removed. Borrowers with higher credit scores —can anticipate the lowest available interest rate, Borrowers with lower credit scores may experience higher rates because of the potentially higher assumed risk by the lender. Don’t be discouraged if you can’t get the lowest rate. There often are still many promising loan options available, and the difference in payment due to the higher rate may be less than you expect.

Hold off on large purchases, such as a new car loan or lease as they may impact your debt-to-income ratios. Changes to this number may affect your ability to qualify for the loan amount you desire.

Trying to time the market perfectly is impossible. Find the home that is right for you. Waiting may cause you to miss out on lower rates, lower home prices, or even that perfect home.

