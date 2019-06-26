Woman Crush Wednesday: Maribel Falcón

June 26th’s Woman Crush Wednesday sees us highlighting an Austin-based artist, Maribel Falcón!

Maribel describes herself as a Tejana Creatrix, who makes collage art. Her pieces celebrate Tejana history with bright colors, layers and phrases.

This June #bossbabesATX launches their 2019 installment of “Meet Her Hands” – a collaborative exhibition series, produced by #bbATX and the Elisabet Ney Museum. This season features the work of abstract photographer Karen Navarro, collage artist Maribel Falcón and conceptual collaborators Big Chicken and Baby Bird. Each artist will showcase work within the Elisabet Ney’s collection for two weeks, and throughout the summer the series explores sculptor Elisabet Ney’s legacy while writing a new, more inclusive history of women in the arts.

Maribel Falcon’s work is on exhibition June 27th through July 8th, so stop by the museum and check it out! For more information on Maribel, go to www.mariexmachina.com.

Do you have a suggestion for a nomination for our next Woman Crush Wednesday? Send it to us at Studio512@kxan.com! We’d love to hear from you.