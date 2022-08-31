Janell Smith teaches self-defense workshops for the Austin community to help raise awareness about Human Trafficking. She also owns and operates Tukong Austin on Burnet Road. She serves as a board member for Partners Against Child Trafficking.

Janell Smith is now enrolling adults and kids in her self defense classes! You can even sign up for a Free trial week.

Tukong Austin is also a Stunt Training facility- Janell produces and Stunt Coordinates for Indie action films.

Tukong has 2 schools in Austin, Janell’s school and their school in Leander- Tiger Mountain Center, where they offer traditional Korean archery!

Janell Smith teaches self-defense workshops at UT Austin to help raise awareness about Human Trafficking – part of the school philosophy is BONGSA – meaning self-less service.

Follow their Facebook at @TukongmartialartsAustin.