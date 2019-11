It’s Woman Crush Wednesday and we’re celebrating it with a woman who is the founder and CEO of her own whiskey distillery. Heather Greene shares with us how she has managed to run this two-year-old, woman-run distillery in Blanco and created a nationally-recognized name in a short period of time!

To learn more about Milam & Greene, see their website for more details at www.BenMilamWhiskey.com.