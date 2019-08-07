We’re turning to the medical field for this week’s Woman Crush Wednesday!

Dr. Rachel Medbery is the first female cardiothoracic surgeon to practice in Central Texas. She treats treat injuries, diseases and congenital abnormalities in a patient’s chest, including surgery to remove tumors, manage disorders or repair trauma to the heart, blood vessels, lungs, esophagus and diaphragm. She is filling a serious gap in medical care because there is a shortage of thoracic surgeons in the country.

Dr. Medbery knew from an early age that she wanted to be a surgeon after dissecting a frog in elementary school! And years later, while she was the only female in her cardiothoracic surgical rotation, it never discouraged her from moving forward and pursuing her passion. The most rewarding part of her job is the instant gratification because she gets to treat very sick people and make them better immediately.

Learn more about Dr. Medbery’s specialty at www.ctvstexas.com. Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgeons are located at 1010 West 40th Street; give them a call at (512) 459-8753 for more information.