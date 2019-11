It’s Woman Crush Wednesday and we had some total boss ladies in the studio!

Kathleen Malaspina and Alicia Thrasher from Collective Suite stopped by to talk about their professional experiences and what led them to form their company. Collective Suite is an Austin-based start-up that amplifies the success of professional women through shared experiences, thought leadership, practical tools, and inspiration.

For more information, be sure to check out their website www.collective-suite.com.