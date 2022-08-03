Studio 512 is featuring Audrey Turner, the founder of Toasty, for our Woman Crush Wednesday!

The new, Austin-based line of better-for-you toasted almond dips was crowned the top “Hero Winner” in Foxtrot’s Up & Comers this spring.

Toasty started as a mission to sneak more plant-based foods into Audrey’s dad’s diet as he recovered from cancer in 2020, turned into a full career pivot that launched in late 2021.

Vegan, Paleo & Keto-friendly, soy-free, gluten-free, and free of major allergens, the flavors are healthy versions of nostalgic throwbacks like Spinach & Artichoke, French Onion, Jalapeno Ranch and more.

Toasty is available at People’s RX, Thom’s Markets, Dia’s Market, and farmers’ markets. Other big news: Toasty was featured at Camila Alves’s Austin launch event for her children’s book, “Just Try One Bite!”

Learn more about Toasty at ToastyDips.com.