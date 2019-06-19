Woman Crush Wednesday: Amy Cartwright, Independence Brewing Co.

We’re saying “Freak Power,” and we mean it in the most delicious way! Amy Cartwright, President and Co-Founder of Independence Brewing Company, visited Studio 512 as Rosie’s Woman Crush Wednesday.

Ahead of its fifteenth anniversary, Independence Brewing Co. is announcing the release of Freak Power, a new blood orange hefeweizen named in honor of Hunter S. Thompson’s groundbreaking campaign for sheriff of Aspen in 1970. The beer will debut just in time to kickoff the voter registration period for Texas residents ahead of state elections in 2019 and national elections in 2020. Just as Thompson created the “Freak Power Party” to inspire fellow “freaks” to vote, Independence Brewing aims to inspire the inner freak in all of us to participate in our democracy.

Amy says, “The 2020 election is a critical moment for our nation and will set the political agenda for the coming years. With Freak Power, we sought to create something that ignites enthusiasm the way Hunter S. Thompson did back in 1970.”

Freak Power is part of Independence Brewing’s upcoming initiative to help spread political awareness and civic engagement among eligible voters in markets where their beer is sold. As part of the Freak Power rollout, team members will be deputized as volunteer voter registrars for Travis County and voter registration drives will be hosted at the South Austin brewery ahead of Texas state elections on November 5, 2019. In addition to the brewery’s efforts in Austin, Independence Brewing’s sales representatives throughout the state will organize promotional events at local bars and retailers and assist on-site voter registration.

The recipe for Freak Power is a twist on the classic Bavarian hefeweizen, balancing the sweet clove esters with the citrusy tang of blood orange. The result is a hef that starts like a traditional German wheat beer and ends with a crisp finish that doesn’t linger too long on the palate. It pairs best with light, starchy, and lemony foods, and at 5.4% ABV, Freak Power is an ideal candidate to engage and mobilize voters of all stripes without clouding their judgment.

The seasonal brew is available through September at the taproom and at local retailers throughout Texas.

Independence Brewing Co. is a local craft beer brewery and taproom located in Southeast Austin, Texas. Founded by Amy & Rob Cartwright in 2004, Independence Brewing Co. has grown from a small mom, pop, and dog operation to a team of 40 people producing more than 17 thousand barrels a year with distribution throughout Texas, Arkansas, and Colorado. Independence Brewing Co. is now one of the largest, longest-standing, and most beloved breweries in Central Texas.

Learn more about everything Amy is into at Independence Brewing Co's Brewery on Todd Lane in Southeast Austin.

