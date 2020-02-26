Woman Crush Wednesday: Amber Allen, Double A Labs

We love boss babes! Amber Allen, CEO of Double A Labs, is featured in one of February’s Woman Crush Wednesdays!

What is Double A Labs?

Double A Labs provides an immersive experience for users where technology and reality are integrated. We use virtual reality, augmented reality, 3D, 4D and more for education, e-sports, online gaming and entertainment! We have even worked on an iPhone app for the Friends 25th anniversary with Warner Brothers.

To find out more about Double A Labs and what they do, you can visit them at www.doublealabs.com.

