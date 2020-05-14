With Tattoo Studios Closed, San Marcos Artist Turns to Painting Mailboxes











Tattooer, Morgan Egan has temporarily traded in the ink pen for a paint brush and is brightening neighborhood streets in San Marcos. During quarantine she has been painting mailboxes in neighborhoods. It’s a way for her to still create art for people while staying socially distant.

Morgan has been tattooing for 19 years, and has owned Classic Tattoo in San Marcos for 15 years (as of the 15th of May). She says she loves San Marcos with all her heart and sees this as an expression of how much she loves her neighbors.

Currently, Morgan is not doing any traveling to paint. She is sticking close to home and painting for her fellow San Martians. However, if anyone in San Marcos wants a painting done, they can email her at morganhaberle@gmail.com, but be advised she is booking about 3-4 weeks out.

Pricing: $70 for a full mailbox, or $30 for one side. $15 for your front or back door.









Morgan says she would love to transition into doing bigger, more mural-like things at some point, but plans to stick with flowers as a subject matter- much like her tattoos.









To learn more about Morgan and Classic Tattoos go to http://www.classictattootx.com/ and check her out on social media @ClassicTattooTX and @MorganHabe.