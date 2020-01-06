Wishing For Easier Storage? ShelfGenie Can Help!

Do you have three wishes for your home in 2020 that you need to come true? If one of them is help with storage in the kitchen, pantry or bath then you’re in luck! Steven and Jewell Parker of ShelfGenie stopped by to show us how everything is within reach.

Why would someone invest in ShelfGenie glide-out shelving?

ShelfGenie custom glide-out shelving expands storage space in your existing cabinets and makes it easy to organize and reach everything.

What makes ShelfGenie different than other companies offering pull-out shelves?

First our product name. 20 years in the business, we have developed and trademarked the name glide-out (rather than pull out) shelves; our rails are big difference makers. They have a smooth glide and hold up to 100 lbs at full extension.

Second our product custom made from the highest quality materials, custom designed to utilize every millimeter of space and our rails, made from galvanized steel with stainless steel ball bearings and our classic and designer lines are warrantied for life.

Third our exceptional people committed to helping our deisgners are trained to understand client needs and bring creative solutions to everyday challenges & our installers are craftsmen, trained specifically on efficient installation of ShelfGenie products. At ShelfGenie our team is committed to helping our clients turn frustration and pain into easy access and cabinet love.

What can viewers expect at the Austin Home & Garden Show?

Guests can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to inspire home projects, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. There’s something for everyone – including funky playsets for kids, unique workshops, and entertaining TV personalities. Learn more at Austin Home & Garden Show website.

Learn more about what ShelfGenie has to offer at www.shelfgenie.com.

