Stephanie Coultress O’Neill of Estilo joined Studio 512 to share her picks for winter wardrobe color essentials.
Women’s Fashion
-Winter whites are always a must. Chic and clean and always elevated.
-Shades of brown are the new black. From cognacs to chocolates, treat them as a neutral and pair with other colors or tone on tone.
-Deep hues of pink. A must have for the wardrobe. Embrace this happy color!
Men‘s Fashion
-Shades of Green are still going strong. From olive to forest to pine.
-Plaids are a must have. From casual to dressy and basics to outerwear, plaid is an essential in your wardrobe.
For mor information visit EstiloBoutique.com