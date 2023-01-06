Stephanie Coultress O’Neill of Estilo joined Studio 512 to share her picks for winter wardrobe color essentials.



Women’s Fashion

-Winter whites are always a must. Chic and clean and always elevated.



-Shades of brown are the new black. From cognacs to chocolates, treat them as a neutral and pair with other colors or tone on tone.



-Deep hues of pink. A must have for the wardrobe. Embrace this happy color!

Men‘s Fashion

-Shades of Green are still going strong. From olive to forest to pine.

-Plaids are a must have. From casual to dressy and basics to outerwear, plaid is an essential in your wardrobe.

For mor information visit EstiloBoutique.com