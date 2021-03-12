Winter Storm Yard And Garden Recovery Tips With Lance Roberson Of Plance.org

Our favorite plant expert, Lance Roberson with Plance.org spent some time in Steph’s backyard garden and yard to help her with recovery from the freeze.

Today Lance is answering questions from what plants can be saved to how to know if you need to call a tree service. If you have questions for Lance he’s always happy to hear from you! Lance welcomes your emails and will always respond. Contact him directly with garden or yard queries at Lance@Plance.org.

Watch the segment above to get the full answers to the questions listed below.

Is there a chance anything in my garden will come back to life or do I just dig it all up and start from scratch?

Should I start replanting and replacing now?

What am I looking for with succulents, aloe, cacti…is there still a chance they will survive?

My rose bushes seemed to survive but they don’t look great. What do I do to revive them?

Some older bushes/trees I had look really dead…what do you suggest we do about these?

For large trees like Oaks- how do we know if we need to hire a tree service to cut back some dead branches?

Want more gardening tips from Lance?

Learn more about Lance and his services visit www.PLance.org or check him out on Instagram @PLance_org. You can also shoot him an email with any of your plant questions to Lance@Plance.org