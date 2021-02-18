Winter Storm Relief Efforts: How You Can Help?

Here are a few ways to help Texans stay warm and housed throughout this storm:
- Kick the Cold GoFundMe
- Austin Mutual Aid is raising funds to book hotel rooms for residents living outside without water or shelter.
- The Austin Area Urban League is hosting an emergency donation drive to aid in emergency support.
- Austin Winter Storm Relief GoFundMe
- A Taste of Koko, 365 Things Austin, and MYLK Collective who launched Hundred For Hospitality in April and raised over $15,000 for the hospitality industry are now raising money to help provide hot meals to the city of Austin by purchasing them from local restaurants.
- Over 500,000 people have been without power since Sunday night in the city of Austin and are experiencing dangerous food shortages.
- They are working with local restaurants to provide hot meals to those who are without power and seeking meals and are seeking donations to help make this happen.
- ALL DONATIONS will go directly to the local Austin restaurants that are safely open and operating to provide meals to our community. They are even using the money to also buy meals and give them to local hospitals.
- Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) has put together a list of organizations that are currently working to support unsheltered people in Austin and Travis County.
Warming Center Volunteers Needed!
There are thousands of people across our city without electricity and heat. Various locations have opened their doors to provide those without power a warm place to find shelter. Due to the influx of people, these warming centers are in desperate need of volunteers. If you are able to safely travel, check out some locations that need volunteers below:
More Community Resources Offering Help & Taking Donations:
- I Live Here I Give Here
- ATX Free Fridge Project
- Free Lunch
- Casa Marianella
- Front Steps Austin
- Too Found
- Austin Pets Alive! – Needs and Offerings
- Foundation for the Homeless
- Caritas of Austin