Winter Storm Impacts Fish And Other Wildlife Along Texas Gulf Coast. Learn How A Local Start-Up Is Giving Back!

While this cold weather event has tragically affected individuals and families throughout Texas and beyond, local start-up Captain Experiences is doing their best to turn a bit of attention to the storm’s decimation of wildlife populations along the Texas Coast.

Due to the storm and dropping temperatures, 150 miles of Texas Gulf Coast is experiencing once-in-a-generation, “Fish Kills,” where fish and animals are dying after experiencing shock from freezing temperatures.



Photo credit: Daniel Sampeck, TPWD

Although this mass die-off is sure to have some lasting effects on the gulf ecosystem, Texans seem confident it will rebound. In the meantime, Captain Experiences is spreading awareness for catch and release fishing, to give the fish a little time to recover.

The company recently launched a campaign and is donating 5% of all profits on 2021 Texas inshore fishing trips to the Coastal Conservation Association and Texas Parks and Wildlife.



Photo credit: Daniel Sampeck, TPWD

About Captain Experiences

Austin-based Captain Experiences makes booking fishing guides simple, effective, and trustworthy. All family-friendly and for all experience levels. Search Captain Experiences for your ideal trip, and book with their licensed and insured guides. Captain offers trips across the U.S. and beyond.

At Captain, we think fresh air is good for the soul, and stepping away from your phone for just one morning or afternoon can be the best few hours of your month. It’s our goal to Unlock the Outdoors for everyone by making it easy for you to get out there with our Damn Good Guides.” JONATHAN NEWAR, CO-FOUNDER AND CEO, ATTISON BARNES, CO-FOUNDER AND CPO

While offering trips around the world, Captain has focused on it’s home state of Texas to-date. Looking ahead to ’21 and beyond, Captain is expanding heavily into fantastic fishing destinations across the Southeast like Destin, Clearwater, Key West, and Charleston.



