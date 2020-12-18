Winter Fishing: Your Ultimate Guide To Central Texas Fishing

As the weather cools down, the fishing is heating up! When you think about a Texas fishing trip, you may immediately imagine summer days along the coast in Galveston or Rockport, however, some of our state’s best fishing can be found close to Austin… and during the colder months. Take a look at Captain’s top picks for easy, day trips that Austinites can book and enjoy this holiday season.

Lake Travis Largemouth Bass with Jake (Half or Full Day)

You’ll be sure to land a ton of bass on this trip! Pro tip: wet your hands before handling fish to make sure you don’t damage their scales.





Fly Fishing for Guadalupe River Rainbow Trout with Chris (Half or Full Day)

Texas Parks & Wildlife stocks the Guadalupe River with thousands of trout every fall/winter. Just an hour south of Austin, this drift boat trip is fantastic for those looking to try fly fishing for the first time.





These walk-and-wade trips in Liberty Hill are great for those looking for a challenge. The San Marcos River is crystal-clear meaning fish can see you coming- practice your cast with Greg to trick these pesky Largemouth Bass, Guadalupe Bass (the TX state fish), and more!

Getting outside and on the water with your friends and family this winter can be regarded as one of the safest ways to spend time together and have a blast while doing so.

Itching to escape the city for a family trip to the beach? Explore Captain’s 300+ trips along the Texas Coast from Deep Sea Fishing in Port Aransas to South Padre Island fishing charters.

About Captain Experiences

Austin-based Captain Experiences makes booking fishing guides simple, effective, and trustworthy. All family-friendly and for all experience levels. Search Captain Experiences for your ideal trip, and book with their licensed and insured guides. Captain offers trips across the U.S. and beyond.