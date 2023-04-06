January Wiese, Executive Director of Texas Hill Country Wineries, spoke with Studio 512 abou all the fun events THCW has coming up!

“Tickets are on sale for Texas Hill Country Wineries’ spring self-guided passport event, the Wine & Wildflower Journey, which is happening now through April 21st. Passport holders can sip award-winning wines at 40+ unique Hill Country wineries during the course of the event. Participants can visit up to four wineries per day and receive a 15% discount on three bottle purchases. Ticket prices are $100 per couple (any two people) or $65 per individual. The average winery tasting fee is $25/person, making the total value of each passport over $950!

“In addition, the Texas Hill Country Wineries Austin Road Show is happening on Monday, April 17th. Join us for a day of Hill Country Wine in Austin! Texas Hill Country Wineries is bringing 29 wineries and over 80 wines from the Hill Country to Austin for a unique tasting experience. Come meet winery personalities including owners, winemakers, vineyard managers and more in the beautiful Lexus Club at Q2 Stadium from 6-8 p.m.

“We’re not done yet. Mark your calendars now for a Winemaker dinner at Pieous on Wednesday, June 7th.”

Tickets for all events -along with more info – can be found at TexasWineTrail.com.