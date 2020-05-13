Wine & Takeout Pairings With Kobrand Wine & Spirits

We are eating a lot more takeout these days. Lifestyle expert Amy Sewell of Shop With Style chatted with us on behalf of Kobrand Wine & Spirits, to give us some delicious, affordable wines to pair with foods from our favorite restaurants.

We eat a lot of BBQ and tacos around here! What are some good pairings with those?

For BBQ, burgers, tacos, meaty pizzas, and other dishes with red meat, hearty red wines with ripe, dark fruit flavors such as Bodega Norton Malbec ($18.99) or Montes Alpha Cabernet Sauvignon ($20) offer a nice balance.

It’s rosé season now – what are some good dishes to enjoy with this favorite?

The fruity, floral aromas of Louis Jadot Rosé ($13.99) complement pizza and pasta from your favorite Italian restaurant. If you prefer a versatile medium-bodied white wine, Pighin Pinot Grigio ($17.99) pairs beautifully with pastas and a variety of chicken and seafood dishes. Both bottles also have screw caps, which is ideal for storing leftovers in the fridge!

Sushi and sashimi are lighter options in our hot summer weather. Any recommendations for what to drink with those?

A crisp, fruity white wine such as Infamous Goose Sauvignon Blanc ($13.99) balances the flavors of sushi, Thai, and other Asian-inspired dishes.

Finally, the Chinese food we grab for takeout tends to be on the heavier side. What is a good match for that?

Bold, full-bodied reds like St. Francis Merlot balance the rich, savory flavors of heavy fare like beef with broccoli or Peking duck.

Amy — the brilliant woman that she is — points out that all wines mentioned are less than $20, and most have screw-top caps, which makes it easier to reuse the bottle over a couple of days when you aren’t entertaining big groups!

Learn more about what Kobrand Wine & Spirits has to offer on their website.

Sponsored by Kobrand Wine & Spirits. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.