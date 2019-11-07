Wine & Swine’s Whole Hog Frito Pie Prepared By Chef Kati

Chef Kati Grant-Luedecke with Killa Wasi stopped by Studio 512 to prepare a Whole Hog Frito Pie, which will be featured in the Wine & Swine 9th Annual Pig Roast on Sunday, November 24th.

This event will feature Central Texas’ top chefs that will compete for an around-the-globe take on pork. The event raises funds for culinary grants. Five global villages will represent cuisines of Asia, Central/South America, Europe, Middle East/Africa, and North America. Guests are invited to visit different continents and taste the special fare from 27 favorite Central Texas chefs. This popular outdoor party will also include live music and premium wine, beer, and spirits tastings.

Tickets are still available, and can be purchased through www.AustinFoodWineAlliance.org/events/wine-swine/.