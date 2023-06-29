Underdog, a new wine bar, restaurant and retail space, opened in Austin’s Bouldin Creek neighborhood in May 2023. Located at 1600 South First Street on the ground floor of the Storybuilt development, the new business will be operated by partners Claudia Lee and Momofuku alum, Richard Hargreave.

Claudia Lee is an experienced marketing & events professional with a focus in the entertainment industry as well as the luxury wine and spirits space. Most recently, Lee oversaw luxury new business development for Pernod Ricard USA, executing partnerships with fashion, entertainment and technology brands such as Versace, Chanel, Hermes, Piaget, IWC, Google and Fox. Prior to that Lee worked in special events for Fox Entertainment Group executing large scale corporate hospitality programs such as Super Bowl and Upfronts as well as numerous other marketing agencies representing clients such as Pacifico, Chase, Hyundai, The Grammys and Puma.

The wine program will showcase an eclectic list that navigates wine’s cultural divide, with a focus on sustainability. There will be exciting up-and-coming producers that whets the appetite of the curious and classic producers who are at the forefront of winemaking. After learning from Hargreave, who has extensive experience with pairings, how well Korean flavors complement wine, Lee chose to incorporate her Korean heritage into both the menu concept and decor.

Underdog will serve a wine-friendly food menu from Chef de Cuisine David Whalen (a native Texan who has previously worked in Michelin-starred kitchens in San Francisco and Chicago) and consultant Morgan McGlone (from Belle’s Hot Chicken in Sydney, Australia and Husk in Nashville). The menu will include a Korean version of McGlone’s fried chicken, handmade noodles with mentaiko & uni, smoked eel terrine and a crispy potato & leek pancake with caviar, using locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, whenever possible.

The retail section will sell bottled wines, caviar and a selection of curated specialty products in addition to hosting special events within the tasting area and a private dining room with room for 12 seated. Underdog is situated at the nexus of old Austin’s charm and the growing neighborhood adjacent to downtown’s hustle and bustle. Reservations will be available on Resy, however the communal table and bar seats will be held daily for walk-ins.