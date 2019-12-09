Wine Pairings from Juliet Italian Kitchen

Just like adding layers and changing up perfume, the wines you drink should change with the season! Juliet Italian Kitchen came to Studio 512 to tell us more about seasonal choices.

“When selecting wines there are no specific guidelines because there are so many types of wine and variables, but some things to consider might be where you buy wine: the smaller mom and pop shops may offer fewer selections but they probably have a better understanding of the wines they offer and can answer more questions than the big box stores. Also, good wine does not need to break the bank. Just keep in mind that the quality of wine goes way up once you get to the $17-$20+ range.

Bubbles – At Juliet we start every wine dinner with some sparkling wine just to get everyone in a happy, bubbly mood and I think they do exactly that. They are also a great thing to bring to a party because they go with just about anything but especially with salty foods like cheese and meat plates with olives and such. Surprisingly, potato chips are also an amazing compliment to most sparkling wine. What we have here is the Domus Picta Extra Dry Prosecco. I brought this because there is sometimes a misconception that all Prosecco is sweet but there are some great dry examples out there and they are generally a tremendous value. Look for terms like Extra Dry, Brut or Brut Nature for the drier styles. You can also find great value in Cavas from Spain that are made in the same style as Champagne but for much less money.

Barbera – Next we have a Barbera from the Piedmont region in Northern Italy. Barbera is a friendly wine, both on the palate and the wallet, its an approachable but versatile wine that is fine on its own or but also goes well with a variety of dishes. It typically has flavors of dark cherry and herbal notes and has a nice soft body but also enough acidity to pair with more savory dishes, especially braised meats, roasts or even a cherry glazed ham! Here, I am pouring a fantastic example that we carry at Juliet….all of these wines can currently be found on our list at Juliet, called the Ronco Malo Barbera D’Asti from Vittorio Bera and Figli.

Super Tuscan – For a bigger, bolder wine with rich fruit and nice tannic structure that goes well with entrees like Prime Rib or Rack of Lamb try a Super Tuscan like this Le Macchiole Bolgheri Rosso. These are mostly Bordeaux varietals like Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot sometimes blended with Sangiovese. Some can be pretty pricey but the Rosso style is reasonable and a tremendous value!”

Learn more about their menu and hours at www.juliet-austin.com.