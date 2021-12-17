Wine Not? Enjoy Holiday ‘Cheers’ And Gift Ideas At Georgetown Winery

Dan Marek, head winemaker and distiller at Georgetown Winery, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about its history, wine tastings, and more at the award-winning Texas winery in downtown Georgetown.

About the winery

Georgetown Winery opened in 2006 as Williamson County’s first winery. They have since expanded their wine menu to 36 offerings including whites, reds, sweets, dessert wine and more. The winery features tastings, wine-by-the-glass, as well as wine bottles to go.

Marek said three of their wines are perfect as holiday gifts:

Moscato sparkling wine — white, semi-sweet and goes with any white meats: turkey, fish or pork

Holiday Edition cranberry wine — sweet red, tart on the finish and perfect for a Christmas dinner (only available from Oct. 1 till it’s sold out)

Big Tex cabernet blend — big and bold with a jammy flavor, and pairs well with prime rib; also an everyday go-to red wine

The winery boasts more than 300 international awards. Marek said their winery recently won eighth overall at the Lone Star International Wine Competition in Grapevine, TX.

Learn more about the winery at GeorgetownWinery.com.

This segment is paid for by Georgetown Winery and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.