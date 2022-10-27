Carl Blahuta, owner and operator of Splashway Waterpark & Campground, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about Fall and Winter special events hosted at Splashway Campground, including a promo for camping.

What upcoming family events are happening at Splashway Campground this year?

Fall Wine Walk & Artisan Market

“This event brings together wineries from all across Texas to one place where you can sip, shop, and relax! Like all of our events, this event is family-friendly with fun and games for kids all day! Come for the day or stay for the weekend.”

The Great American Chili Cook-Off & Car Show

“Happening Veterans Day weekend, our car show is open to all! Enter your ride in one of our 30 categories or just come to admire. If you’re staying with us in the campground, you can also participate in our Chili Cook-Off, but bring your A-game! This competition gets heated.”

Christmas Getaways

“Celebrate the true reason for the season at Splashway’s Christian Christmas Getaways, with holiday-themed activities like a Christmas manger walk, photos with Santa, a magical Christmas tree farm, and more.”

What if families aren’t experienced campers?

“No problem! Our cabins, cottages, and bunkhouses are the perfect option for families looking to camp in comfort. With beds, air conditioning and heating, kitchen amenities, bathrooms, and more, you can choose just how close to nature you’d like to get.”

What else is there to do at Splashway Campground?

“We have planned activities for the family every weekend of the year! When you spend the weekend at Splashway Campground, your family can expect movies under the stars, s’mores by the campfire, arts and crafts, and more! We also have tons of campground attractions, like putt putt, laser tag, kayaking, fishing, hiking and biking, sand volleyball, lawn games, and more. Attractions are available any time of the year for your stay in addition to our planned activities.”

Splashway Waterpark offers exclusive discounts during the week like Military Mondays, Teacher Tuesdays, Wet Your Pants Wednesdays, and more! Go to Splashway.com/KXAN to learn more and plan your trip to Texas’ Top Outdoor Family Vacation spot. Use promo code CAMPAT for 15% off camping.

Military & Veterans save at Splashway! Bring your valid military ID to save on tickets, season passes, and even 10% off campground lodging — the discount applies to both active military and veterans, and their immediate families.

This segment is paid for by Splashway Waterpark & Campground and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.