Wine Down Wednesdays at The Arboretum

By:

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 01:49 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2018 01:49 PM CDT

The Arboretum Wine Down Wednesday event takes place on October 3rd and November 7th. Sample delicious wines, light bites from your favorite restaurants and enjoy live music! Stop by the registration table near Lamps Plus to receive your wristband and register to win some great prizes. For more details, visit them online at TheArboretum.com.

 

