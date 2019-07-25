Wine Down Wednesday With Fall Creek Vineyards

Matt McGinnis from Fall Creek Vineyards joined us in studio to share some summer sips that pair well with any meal (or alone!) including their award winning Fall Creek Vineyards Grenache, Syrah, Mourvèdre (GSM) Salt Lick Vineyards Terroir Reflection Texas Hill Country 2016. This wine was just named “Top Texas Wine” by Texas Monthly!

Plus, It’s Harvest Time! Celebrate the start of harvest at the Fall Creek Vineyards Driftwood Harvest Kick-Off Party on Sunday, July 28, 1-5pm. You’ll feast on Garbo’s Lobster Truck truck and baked goods by The Bearded Baking Company. They’ll also have the Urban Izzy fashion truck featuring both boutique and handmade goods. Smell the ripe grapes in the vineyards around us, enjoy food, and relax with a glass of wine.

Since 1975 Fall Creek Vineyards has proudly produced world-class wines that beautifully express Texas terroir. We invite you to come and experience our single-vineyard wines at our tasting rooms in Driftwood and Tow, Texas. Indulge in a wine country experience by touring the vineyards, meeting the winemakers, and enjoying a festive winery event or wine education class.