Wine Down Wednesday With Barons Creek Vineyards

We love celebrating the halfway point of the week with an adult beverage or two! Russell Smith of Barons Creek Vineyards stopped by Studio 512 to tell us about their summer selection.

Barons Creek Vineyards has opened a new tasting center on the square in Georgetown with their grand opening celebration coming in August. They also want to invite everyone to visit their winery, tasting room and villas in Fredericksburg, which is the heart of Texas Wine Country. You can even do their grape stomp! Try their world-class wines and enjoy first-class hospitality.

Learn more about Barons Creek Vineyards by going to www.baronscreekvineyards.com. You can also give them a call for more information at (830) 304-3000.