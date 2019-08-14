Wine Down Wednesday: William Chris Vineyards

The time has arrived! It’s Wine Down Wednesday…and D Thompson with William Chris Vineyards came to Studio 512 with some winery tips and wine knowledge to share. Plus, William Chris has some exciting news: they’re expanding!

Beloved family-owned winegrowing company based in Hye, Texas, William Chris Vineyards (WCV) is pleased to announce the grand opening of their new welcome center and wine club members’ tasting room on Saturday, August 10. The tasting room will feature enhanced wine experiences that will be available for all guests to experience by reservation only.

“Expanding our team to focus more on community and education is the right thing to do,” says Chris Brundrett, co-owner and winegrower at WCV. “When you come and enjoy our wine you are investing in more than just a bottle, you are investing in a world-class wine industry that is driving the agriculture, tourism, and wine business into new, uncharted territory. We are pleased to share a piece of our world.”

WCV will offer visitors enhanced experiences that will rotate regularly with a focus on wine education, food and wine pairings, and unique wine tasting formats not yet explored in Texas wine country. These new experiences led to the addition of key personnel, including a resident sommelier, D Thompson, who recently obtained a level III certification in wine from Wine and Spirits Education Trust; new tasting room manager Luke Hricik, formerly of Duckhorn Vineyards; and Executive Chef Josh Tye, formerly of Rose Hill Manor, Uchiko, and Hudson’s on the Bend.

As visitation to the vineyard has grown steadily over the years, the team at WCV designed their new tasting room to accommodate their loyal club members who have been an integral part of the growth of the business from a small, boutique winery to one of the state’s leading producers of 100% Texas-grown wine. WCV enlisted architect Marley Porter of Living Architecture to contrive a design for the 5,500-square-foot tasting room, offices, and new welcome center that provides visitors to the estate with a stunning view of the rolling hills beyond a breathtaking backdrop for the flourishing vineyards.

William Chris Vineyards offers tasting experiences by reservation Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. William Chris is located at 10352 U.S. Highway 290, Hye, TX 78635. For more information, visit www.williamchriswines.com.