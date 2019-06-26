Wine Down Wednesday: Travis Heights Wine And Spirits

It’s summertime, which means it’s a good time to shake up our wine routine! Travis Heights Wine And Spirits Store Wine Buyer, Eric Pelegrin, came to Studio 512 to talk about some of his favorite hot weather sips.

Here are some of Eric’s choices, as well as his tasting notes:

Pra’ “Otto” Soave Classico from Veneto, Italy. (Eric’s notes: Fragrant, fresh, crisp texture and perfectly balanced! The white wine you didn’t know you adored, and now can’t be without.)

2) Amestoi “Rubentis” Ros Txakolina from Basque Country, Spain. (Eric’s notes: Salt, crisp, stone, vibrant fruit, oceanic. Pour favorite, Ros-style. It’s briny, fruity, and Basque!)

3) Anne Amie “Amrita Sparkling” from the Willamette Valley in the Pacific Northwest. (Eric’s notes: Perfumed, vivid, high-toned, supple, irresistible. German varietal blend. Light as air, super cool.)

Travis Heights Wine And Spirits is a small, family-owned liquor store with a selection of hard-to-find wines, whiskeys & other spirits. Find them on the frontage road of southbound I-35 just outside of downtown Austin. For more information, go to travisheightswine.