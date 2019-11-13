Wine Down Wednesday: Pedernales Cellars

It’s Wine Down Wednesday, y’all! David Kuhlken, the founder and executive winemaker of Pedernales Cellars, joined us in the studio. He talked to us about the wine grape Tempranillo that is very popular in Texas.

November 14th is International Tempranillo Day and Texas has the perfect heat and soil to make those Tempranillo wines. Texas Fine Wine is hosting a Texas Tempranillo Evening Cruise on Friday, November 15 boarding at the Hula Hut dock at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.texasfinewine.com or be sure to find more information on their Instagram, @ Texasfinewine.