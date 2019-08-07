Wine Down Wednesday: Apt 115

We love to celebrate Hump Day on Studio 512!

Joe, owner of APT 115, a tiny wine shop on the east side, came to Studio 512 to show us favorite wines to cool off in the summer heat.

Joe says, “The wines I brought highlight up-and-coming wine producers across the country. These are some of my favorite summer drinking wines, all available at APT 115.”

The line-up:

C.L. Butaud Pa Pa Frenchy Rosé

The 2018 PaPa Frenchy Red Wine is an easy drinking wine, smooth and soft, light on the oak with big fruit flavor and the Rosé is fresh and crisp. While C.L. Butaud is the formal name of Randy’s late great-grandfather, Randy called him “PaPa Frenchy” and to his friends he was “Frenchy” thus the name was born.

Stolpman Vineyards ‘Love You Bunches’

Bursting with vibrant energy, the Carbonic Sangiovese is a light-hearted wine meant to drink cold. Firm, crunchy cherries, red grapefruit with loads of acid and a popping tannin structure that makes the wine extremely food friendly.

Elk Cove Vineyards Pinot Blanc

Very fresh with a bouquet of honeysuckle, grapefruit, lemon balm and fennel fronds. Juicy flavors of lemon, lime, and green pear bring forth a weighty palate that finishes with a grip of Earl Grey tea and chalky minerality.

APT 115 is an intimate wine bar in east Austin, focusing on smaller producer and minimal intervention wine. They also offer beer, cider, cured meats, cheeses, etc. Learn more at www.apartmentonefifteen.com.