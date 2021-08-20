Wine & Dine Your Partner With Tips From Dr. Viviana Coles

If you want to wine and dine your partner to add some spice back into your relationship, Dr. Viviana Coles has some tips for you.

Dr. Viviana’s “Wine & Dine” Tips:

Make an effort- dress to impress, light a candle, make a playlist

Keep it light- from what you eat to what topics you discuss, keep it playful and fun

Up the affectionate touch and talk- share what you like and appreciate about each other and watch the sparks fly and finally, ditch the phones, take turns planning and or cooking, always put the date on the schedule

In addition to giving us tips, Dr. Viviana shared a sneak peek of her book “The 4 Intimacy Styles” You can preorder her book on her website DoctorViviana.com