Wine & Dine Your Partner With Tips From Dr. Viviana Coles

Studio 512

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you want to wine and dine your partner to add some spice back into your relationship, Dr. Viviana Coles has some tips for you.

Dr. Viviana’s “Wine & Dine” Tips:

Make an effort- dress to impress, light a candle, make a playlist

Keep it light- from what you eat to what topics you discuss, keep it playful and fun

Up the affectionate touch and talk- share what you like and appreciate about each other and watch the sparks fly and finally, ditch the phones, take turns planning and or cooking, always put the date on the schedule

In addition to giving us tips, Dr. Viviana shared a sneak peek of her book “The 4 Intimacy Styles” You can preorder her book on her website DoctorViviana.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss