Wine & Dine For A Good Cause At The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

It’s Scleroderma Awareness Month, and the Grove Wine Bar and Kitchen is hosting a fundraiser today, June 28, 2021, in honor of the co-owners mom, Betty. The restaurant is donating 10 percent of its lunch and dinner net sales to The Scleroderma Research Foundation.

Scleroderma is a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening and tightening of the skin and connective tissues. According to the Mayo Clinic, the autoimmune disease affects women more often than men and most commonly occurs between the ages of 30 and 50.

Beth Lasita remembers her mom as a tough fighter.

I strongly believe that her, ‘I am bigger than Scleroderma’ attitude helped her dance at my wedding and share so many precious moments with our daughter, Gianna. She inspired so many to not give up and to live their best life through every challenge. Beth Lasita, Co-owner of The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

If you are unable to support today’s fundraiser in person, you can donate online in honor of Betty Selbe.

The Grove Wine Bar and Kitchen has four locations: Westlake, Lakeway, Downtown, and Cedar Park.

Local, organic focus

They buy produce from local farms like Pedernales Valley, Bella Verdi, and Honey Doe and cook with organic ingredients every chance they get.

Outdoor dining, year-round

All of their restaurants have plenty of patio seating because there’s nothing like dining al fresco in beautiful Central Texas.

Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options

You do you, and they’ll make sure you always have a delicious meal at the Grove.

Wines for every taste

They taste literally thousands of wines each year to craft wine lists with glasses, flights, and bottles that will excite and inspire you.

To learn more about the restaurant or to make a reservation visit their website for more details.







To learn more about @SRFCure and creative ways you can support the @SRFCure, read about and consider joining the Cure Crew: https://srfcure.org/cure-crew/