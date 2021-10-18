Wine & Dine For A Good Cause At The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen

Today, October 18, 2021, The Grove Goes Pink! In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, The Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen will be donating 10% of all net sales from lunch and dinner from all 4 locations (dinner only downtown) to the Susan G. Komen Greater Central Texas Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

In 2020 their very own Westlake General Manager, Katy was diagnosed and has undergone several procedures making this very personal to The Grove Family. Katy has fought through and is doing great managing the store like a rock star.

Our goal is to support our courageous community and continue to part of the fight for a cure.” Beth Lasita, Co-owner

The Grove team will also be participating in the annual #MORETHANKPINK walk on October 24, 2021.

The Grove Wine Bar and Kitchen has four locations: Westlake, Lakeway, Downtown, and Cedar Park.







Local, organic focus

They buy produce from local farms like Pedernales Valley, Bella Verdi, and Honey Doe and cook with organic ingredients every chance they get.

Outdoor dining, year-round

All of their restaurants have plenty of patio seating because there’s nothing like dining al fresco in beautiful Central Texas.

Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options

You do you, and they’ll make sure you always have a delicious meal at the Grove.

Wines for every taste

They taste literally thousands of wines each year to craft wine lists with glasses, flights, and bottles that will excite and inspire you.

To learn more about the restaurant or to make a reservation visit their website for more details. Plus, make sure to give them a follow on Instagram @GroveWineBar.