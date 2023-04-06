Courtney Joyner, owner of Brush Strokes Pottery, spoke with Studio 512 about what’s new.

“Looking for a creative outlet here in Austin? Brush Strokes Pottery is now offering classes & events at their production studio space in south Austin. Known best for their colorful ceramic lighted cactus trees and Texas-themed ceramic gifts, Brush Strokes is opening their doors to teach clay & paint classes for Austinites.”

Upcoming events include:

Wine & Design with BOXT Wine – April 12th from 6:30-8:30 p.m. “Enjoy a tasting flight of 6 delicious red & white wines from BOXT while you paint your very own ceramic coffee mug or wine goblet. Light snacks included.” Purchase tickets here .

“Enjoy a tasting flight of 6 delicious red & white wines from BOXT while you paint your very own ceramic coffee mug or wine goblet. Light snacks included.” . Intro to Ceramics – Make your own Clay Planter Pot – April 15th from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Learn all the clay slab building, including compressing clay, scoring, attaching pieces to hand build your very own ceramic plant pots. Guests will build and paint up to 2 planter pots in the workshop and will be able to pick them up once they are glazed and fired. This event is family friendly for kids 10 and up.” Purchase tickets here.

The studio is also available to book for private events such as birthday parties, girls’ nights with your friends, corporate team building, bridal showers and more. Find out how to reserve your event now at BrushStrokesPottery.com.